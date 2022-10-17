Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call of a man stating he killed his family and he was going to kill himself, according to a department press release.

Kenny Brook in Elyria (Source: WOIO)

Officers found the house locked when they arrived and found four people dead after forced entry.

Officials confirmed the four victims were related, and all had gunshot wounds.

The subjects were identified as:

Bernadette Steadman, 92

James Steadman, 69

Lisa Steadman, 60

Matthew Steadman, 34

Police have identified James Steadman as the suspect in the apparent murder-suicide.

Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Kasperovich at 440-326-1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

