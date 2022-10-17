Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials.

The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.

Police are still validating the threat, according to a statement from The Garfield Heights City Schools.

Upon discovering the threat, district officials immediately involved the police department per our emergency plan, so that they could launch their review, which as of this point, is still underway,” the statement said. “Though we do not know the threat to be credible, a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to determine its source, and its validity. The Garfield Heights City Schools treats such matters with the utmost seriousness and will investigate until we can safely assess its level of credibility. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and the GHCS will continue to update our school family as GHPD’s investigation continues.”

Police have not determined what building the threat was directed towards.

19 News has reached out to the Garfield Heights Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

