2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say

Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights...
Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials.(Garfield Heights High)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials.

The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.

Police are still validating the threat, according to a statement from The Garfield Heights City Schools.

Upon discovering the threat, district officials immediately involved the police department per our emergency plan, so that they could launch their review, which as of this point, is still underway,” the statement said. Though we do not know the threat to be credible, a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to determine its source, and its validity. The Garfield Heights City Schools treats such matters with the utmost seriousness and will investigate until we can safely assess its level of credibility. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and the GHCS will continue to update our school family as GHPD’s investigation continues.”

Police have not determined what building the threat was directed towards.

19 News has reached out to the Garfield Heights Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York...
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees face off in Game 4 of ALDS
Painesville apartment fire
Painesville apartment fire causes $250,000 in damage
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other
Lorain County sinkhole
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come