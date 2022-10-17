2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wild Winter Lights will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fourth year beginning Nov. 15.

Zoo officials said there will be over 1.5 million lights across holiday-themed areas; including, Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trial and Santa’s Workshop.

“This year’s event promises to deliver festive fun for all ages along our holiday trail including a three-story-tall enchanted castle,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “We are grateful for the support from our community partners to continue the tradition of celebrating the holiday season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.”

Wild Winter Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on select dates from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Dec. 30.

The drive-through event will be offered on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $19 for members and $22 for non-members. A four-pack is $57 for members and $66 for non-members. Children under two are free.

The drive-through experience is $57 per car for members and $66 per car for non-members.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

