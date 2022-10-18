2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department.

Akron police shirt
Akron police shirt((Source: Akron police))

The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department.

“It appears some unknown vendor or website accessed one of our images of our patch in particular and we’re using that to sell items. Police memorabilia is very popular. A lot of citizens who support the police purchase various forms of police memorabilia,” said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller.

As of now, no victims have come forward.

“I would just say to a lot of times folks will ask questions that raise suspicion like your social security number or questions that are not common for your typical transaction,” said Lt. Miller.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say
Cleveland police team up with state of Ohio to receive much-needed equipment
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election
20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home