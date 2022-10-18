Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department.

Akron police shirt ((Source: Akron police))

The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department.

“It appears some unknown vendor or website accessed one of our images of our patch in particular and we’re using that to sell items. Police memorabilia is very popular. A lot of citizens who support the police purchase various forms of police memorabilia,” said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller.

As of now, no victims have come forward.

“I would just say to a lot of times folks will ask questions that raise suspicion like your social security number or questions that are not common for your typical transaction,” said Lt. Miller.

