Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on Cleveland’s West Side Monday afternoon.
Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem entered King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street around 3:40 p.m.
According to officers, Qasem left the store with another man, got into a vehicle and drove towards the suspect, who police said works at King Wireless.
Police said the suspect, who they are working to identify, then fired a shot in Qasem’s vehicle, striking him.
EMS transported Qasem to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
During the murder investigation, police executed a search warrant inside the store and seized firearms and narcotics.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.
