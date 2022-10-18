Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on Cleveland’s West Side Monday afternoon.

Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem entered King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street around 3:40 p.m.

According to officers, Qasem left the store with another man, got into a vehicle and drove towards the suspect, who police said works at King Wireless.

Police said the suspect, who they are working to identify, then fired a shot in Qasem’s vehicle, striking him.

EMS transported Qasem to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the murder investigation, police executed a search warrant inside the store and seized firearms and narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

