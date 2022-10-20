2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation

Cliffs Bike Park
Cliffs Bike Park(Cleveland Metroparks Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation.

The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said.

The outdoor area features a paved pump track for bicycles, a competition course, jumps, and a youth-friendly bike playground.

The Cliffs Bike Park can be accessed from the lot at CanalWay Center.

