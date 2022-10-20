Overnight investigation: I-271 South reopened after multi-car crash near I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in the Bedford Heights area responded to a crash on I-271 that caused an hours-long closure near I-480.

The incident was initially reported in the southbound lanes near the I-480 interchange before 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic Alert: I-271 south at I-480 is Closed due to a crash. Please avoid the area and check Ohgo for updates. pic.twitter.com/vUUmpijCvk — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 20, 2022

For nearly three hours, all southbound lanes were closed.

At 4:30 a.m., highway officials said the crash activity was confined to a single lane.

I-271 south at I-480 is Now Open — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 20, 2022

Police could not yet provide any information about potential injuries.

This is a developing story.

