Overnight investigation: I-271 South reopened after multi-car crash near I-480

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in the Bedford Heights area responded to a crash on I-271 that caused an hours-long closure near I-480.

The incident was initially reported in the southbound lanes near the I-480 interchange before 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

For nearly three hours, all southbound lanes were closed.

At 4:30 a.m., highway officials said the crash activity was confined to a single lane.

Police could not yet provide any information about potential injuries.

This is a developing story.

