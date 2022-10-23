Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):

Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Andover Village - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Ashland - Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Ashtabula - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Atwater Township - Sunday Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m.

Auburn Township - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Aurora - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Barberton - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Bath - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Bay Village - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Beachwood - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bedford - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Berea - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brecksville - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Broadview Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brook Park - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canton - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Chardon - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chagrin Falls - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copley Township - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Coventry Township - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Dover - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Elyria - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

Euclid - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairlawn - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Fairview Park - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Garfield Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hayesville - Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. (Costume contest and treats by donation at the Hayesville Fire Station)

Hudson - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Huron - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Independence - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Jackson Township - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Jefferson - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

Kent - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

LaGrange - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lake - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Lakewood - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lorain - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Macedonia - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mansfield - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Maple Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Massillon - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Medina - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Middleburg Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Minerva - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Canton - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

North Olmsted - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Ridgeville - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

North Royalton - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Norwalk - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Oberlin - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Township - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Painesville - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Parma - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Parma Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pepper Pike - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Richmond Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Rocky River - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sheffield Village - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Solon - Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

South Euclid - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Stow - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Strongsville - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sugarcreek - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Tallmadge - Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Twinsburg - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

University Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Valley View - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Vermillion - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Wadsworth - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Warren - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Warrensville Heights - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wellington - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Westlake - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wickliffe - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willowick - Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

OTHER TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENTS:

Halloween Trunk or treat hosted by O’Neill Healthcare Fairview Park. RSVP as a trunk decorator on Facebook, or by calling 440-331-0300. WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 26 6:30-7:30 p.m. WHERE: O’Neill Healthcare at 20770 Lorain Road, Fairview Park

Malloween at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville. You can expect trick-or-treating at select retailers, costume showcase, giveaways and more! WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12-3 p.m. WHERE: SouthPark Mall in Strongsville

Parma trunk or treat hosted by Young Professionals of Parma and Tri-C. Connect with the community and vote on your favorite truck! WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. WHERE: Cuyahoga Community College - Parking Lot B

Tricks and Treats at Crocker Park presented by Sylan Learning. Trick-Treating, live kid-friendly music, food trucks, photo-ops and more. WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12-3 p.m. WHERE: Participating stores and restaurants at Crocker Park

Trick or Treat at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo presented by Citizens. Enjoy meet-and-greets and the return of the Monster Mash Dance Party. WHEN: Multiple dates throughout October WHERE: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Trunk or treat at All Saints Episcopal Church Parma. The third annual trunk or treat event, new this year is the All Saints Pumpkin Patch! WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church at 8911 W Ridgewood Drive, Parma

Trunk or Treat hosted by Cleveland Clinic and Ohio University Medical students. Last year, over 800 kids and family members attended. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. WHERE: Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital

Trunk or Treat at Grace Baptist Church Westlake. They hope you can join them for free food, hot drinks, photo scene and LOTS of candy! WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. WHERE: Grace Baptist Church at 23096 Center Ridge Road, Westlake

Truck or treat hosted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. You can expect car displays, candy, giveaways, local mascots and more treats! WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. WHERE: The Stark County Fair Grounds Exhibition Hall

Trunk or treat hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and Aurora Parks and Recreation. Vendors must register on the city’s website. WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. WHERE: Hartman Park at 305 Townline Road

