Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on election myths, early voting, ballot drop boxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will provide an update Friday as the Nov. 8 election nears closer.

A spokesperson said Anthony W. Perlatti, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director, will be speaking on items including:

Dispelling election myths

Early in-person voting

Curbside ballot drop boxes

The event is expected to take place at noon on Facebook Live.

** 19 News will have livestreaming coverage available. **

