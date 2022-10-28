2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on election myths, early voting, ballot drop boxes

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will provide an update Friday as the Nov. 8 election nears closer.

READ MORE ELECTIONS COVERAGE FROM 19 NEWS

A spokesperson said Anthony W. Perlatti, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director, will be speaking on items including:

  • Dispelling election myths
  • Early in-person voting
  • Curbside ballot drop boxes

The event is expected to take place at noon on Facebook Live.

** 19 News will have livestreaming coverage available. **

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

Cross Insurance Center holds early voting.
Early voting numbers down in Cleveland: What this means for the general election
The project will cost more than $455,000. The funding is coming from the Federal CARES Act and...
Rocky River Schools call for residents to approve $4.9 mill tax levy on Election Day
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman tell people they are with “Project 1599.” We discovered that the...
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election