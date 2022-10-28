Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on election myths, early voting, ballot drop boxes
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will provide an update Friday as the Nov. 8 election nears closer.
A spokesperson said Anthony W. Perlatti, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director, will be speaking on items including:
- Dispelling election myths
- Early in-person voting
- Curbside ballot drop boxes
The event is expected to take place at noon on Facebook Live.
** 19 News will have livestreaming coverage available. **
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.