2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

ODOT seeks public comments on I-77 railroad bridge replacement project

(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is looking to the public for comments on a proposed railroad bridge replacement over I-77 in Cuyahoga County.

The proposed project replaces the CSX Railroad Bridge over I-77 south of the Grant Avenue interchange in Cuyahoga Heights.

ODOT said that public input is an important part of developing the project and gives them valuable feedback to guide decision making throughout all phases of development.

Information about the project can be found here, and comments may be submitted at the same website or directed to the project manager, Stephen Tomsic, at 216-584-2102, stephen.tomsic2@dot.ohio.gov or mailed to 5500 Transportation Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH 44125.

Anyone who may require interpretation, translation or a reasonable accommodation to view the project or provide comment may also contact the project manager.

The commenting period begins Oct. 31, and will remain open through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

(Source: Canton fire)
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
(Source: WOIO)
Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire
Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for #LeadSafeCle
Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for #LeadSafeCle
The country artist releases new "Queen of Me" album and touring the country.
Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour