ODOT seeks public comments on I-77 railroad bridge replacement project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is looking to the public for comments on a proposed railroad bridge replacement over I-77 in Cuyahoga County.

The proposed project replaces the CSX Railroad Bridge over I-77 south of the Grant Avenue interchange in Cuyahoga Heights.

ODOT said that public input is an important part of developing the project and gives them valuable feedback to guide decision making throughout all phases of development.

Information about the project can be found here, and comments may be submitted at the same website or directed to the project manager, Stephen Tomsic, at 216-584-2102, stephen.tomsic2@dot.ohio.gov or mailed to 5500 Transportation Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH 44125.

Anyone who may require interpretation, translation or a reasonable accommodation to view the project or provide comment may also contact the project manager.

The commenting period begins Oct. 31, and will remain open through Nov. 30.

