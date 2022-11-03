2 Strong 4 Bullies
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out.

Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.

Wanda Mosley, the national campaign director of the organization, joined local activists at the Park Lane Manor Apartment Complex on Akron’s East Side.

“I think so many times we get caught up with the names on the ballot. We don’t connect the issues to the seats that people are running for. So, our message to Black voters is ‘this is a job interview.’ These people work for us if they get elected.”

The Black vote is often the difference maker in tight elections and the Nov. 8 midterm is expected to be very close.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

