Cleveland Cooks: Cleveland Vegan Thanksgiving

By Jen Picciano
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This Thanksgiving many family gatherings might include vegans or vegetarians who won’t partake in the centerpiece of the holiday meal, the turkey. This week on Cleveland Cooks, Cleveland Vegan shares a couple of recipes that will satisfy those dietary needs while still providing those familiar flavors.

Seitan Simmering Broth

2 32oz veggie stock

8 cups water

2 garlic cloves crushed

½ cup Braggs liquid aminos/soy sauce

½ tsp crushed red pepper

½ tsp fennel seeds

Bring to a boil in a large stock pot

Turkey Seitan

4 cups vital wheat gluten

½ Cup nutritional yeast

½ cup chickpea flour

Mix together in bowl. Blend the following ingredient in blender/food processor.

1 cup warm water

2 “Not Chick’n” bouillon cubes

½ cup Braggs liquid aminos or soy sauce

2 packages Silken extra firm/firm tofu(349g)

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp onion powder

1 ½ Tbsp sage

1 Tbsp rosemary

1 Tbsp thyme

1 Tbsp black pepper

2 tsp salt

½ cup oil

Pour wet into the bowl with dry mixture. Knead into a loaf. Place in boiling stock mixture. Cook for 1.5 hours. Slice.

Thanksgiving Gravy

¾ cup minced yellow onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

Saute off in a small saucepan in oil until translucent

3 “Not Chick’n” bouillon cubes

3 ½ cups water

1 Tbsp Braggs liquid aminos/soy sauce

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp thyme

Place in pot with onion/garlic mixture. Bring to a boil

½ cup chickpea flour

¼ cup oil

Mix together to make roux. Whisk into boiling liquid. Let cook for 5 additional minutes

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

