Cleveland Cooks: Cleveland Vegan Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This Thanksgiving many family gatherings might include vegans or vegetarians who won’t partake in the centerpiece of the holiday meal, the turkey. This week on Cleveland Cooks, Cleveland Vegan shares a couple of recipes that will satisfy those dietary needs while still providing those familiar flavors.
Seitan Simmering Broth
2 32oz veggie stock
8 cups water
2 garlic cloves crushed
½ cup Braggs liquid aminos/soy sauce
½ tsp crushed red pepper
½ tsp fennel seeds
Bring to a boil in a large stock pot
Turkey Seitan
4 cups vital wheat gluten
½ Cup nutritional yeast
½ cup chickpea flour
Mix together in bowl. Blend the following ingredient in blender/food processor.
1 cup warm water
2 “Not Chick’n” bouillon cubes
½ cup Braggs liquid aminos or soy sauce
2 packages Silken extra firm/firm tofu(349g)
1 Tbsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp onion powder
1 ½ Tbsp sage
1 Tbsp rosemary
1 Tbsp thyme
1 Tbsp black pepper
2 tsp salt
½ cup oil
Pour wet into the bowl with dry mixture. Knead into a loaf. Place in boiling stock mixture. Cook for 1.5 hours. Slice.
Thanksgiving Gravy
¾ cup minced yellow onion
1 Tbsp minced garlic
Saute off in a small saucepan in oil until translucent
3 “Not Chick’n” bouillon cubes
3 ½ cups water
1 Tbsp Braggs liquid aminos/soy sauce
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp thyme
Place in pot with onion/garlic mixture. Bring to a boil
½ cup chickpea flour
¼ cup oil
Mix together to make roux. Whisk into boiling liquid. Let cook for 5 additional minutes
