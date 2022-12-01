STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of theft suspects is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from DSW in Strongsville, police say, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

While the theft happened in Strongsville, Bedford Police shared the information on their department’s Facebook page with a holiday twist:

“‘Twas the month before Christmas and all through the store, three lovely elves were looking for a big score. They passed through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then they walked through the doors of DSW in Strongsville. Santa’s Helpers then selected over $1,000 dollars worth of Christmas gifts. They were so full of the Christmas spirit they forgot to pay. ALLEGEDLY. If you recognize any of these secret shoppers, please call Det. Dzurisin at Strongsville PD 440-580-3243. He’ll help get Santa’s little helpers back to the workhouse, I mean workshop, in time for Christmas.”

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Bedford Police on behalf of Strongsville Police:

Trio of theft suspects take $1,000 worth of items from Strongsville DSW, police say (Bedford Police)

Call Strongsville Police Det. Dzurisin if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft.

