23-year-old man fatally shot inside car, Akron police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in a car Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the 400 block of Noble Avenue around 3:45 p.m. to discover a 23-year-old victim inside the car with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say based on the investigation at the scene that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the car striking the victim.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting, police say.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

