Akron Education Association files for 10-day strike
Akron Education Association files for 10-day strike(WDTV)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers in Akron will begin a 10-day strike beginning Jan. 9, according to a release from the Akron Education Association (AEA).

The release states that the AEA team met with the school board, alongside a federal mediator, over the past two weeks.

AEA claims the board has “no desire to bargain in good faith, answer public record requests which they are legally required to do, or make any real attempt to support their indefensible proposals.”

With this in mind, the release states that the association filed a 10-day strike and picket notice on Thursday, which will begin Jan. 9.

19 News reached out to Akron City Schools for comment, who said they would release a statement at a later time.

