32-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, police say

The shooting was at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 11200 block of Parklawn Drive, police said.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland Friday night, according to Cleveland police officials.

The shooting was at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 11200 block of Parklawn Drive, police said.

This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the face, officials said.

Officials confirmed the man died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

