Lorain man dies after being shot multiple times outside a home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man died after being shot multiple times on New Year’s Eve.

Lorain police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. after hearing several shots in the area.

When they arrived, Michael Evans III, 24, was located in front of the home.

Evans later died from his injuries.

Det. Chris Colon is leading this investigation and anyone having information is encouraged to call him at 440-204-2105.

