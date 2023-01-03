University Hospitals cardiologist on Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapse on field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A University Hospitals cardiologist will talk with 19 News today on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was administered CPR on the field after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cleveland Browns quickly sent their thoughts and prayers to Hamlin:
The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition after being driven to the hospital in an ambulance.
The injury suspended the game, which was officially postponed just over an hour later.
Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Tommy Togiai tweeted out their support for fellow NFL player:
The Pro Football Hall of Fame extended their support to Hamlin and his family:
Football teams across the state, from college to high school, are also rallying around Hamlin:
The Buffalo Bills took a moment on Twitter to recognize the show of support they’ve seen from across the league:
