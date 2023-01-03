University Hospitals cardiologist on Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapse on field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A University Hospitals cardiologist will talk with 19 News today on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was administered CPR on the field after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

[ Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field ]

The Cleveland Browns quickly sent their thoughts and prayers to Hamlin:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2023

[ NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin ]

The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition after being driven to the hospital in an ambulance.

The injury suspended the game, which was officially postponed just over an hour later.

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Tommy Togiai tweeted out their support for fellow NFL player:

Praying hard for D Hamlin 🙏🏾 — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Damar🙏🏽 — Tommy Togiai (@Big_Tom72) January 3, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame extended their support to Hamlin and his family:

The Hall of Fame Family joins the football world in extending its prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family and the @BuffaloBills. 🙏 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2023

Football teams across the state, from college to high school, are also rallying around Hamlin:

Prayers for Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin. 🙏🙏 — Mentor Football (@MentorRedline) January 3, 2023

🙏🏻 to the #BuffaloBills Family and Community. Especially to Damar Hamlin and Family. — Crestwood Red Devils (@cwoodreddevils) January 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bills took a moment on Twitter to recognize the show of support they’ve seen from across the league:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.