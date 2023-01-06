Cleveland Cooks: P Street Market at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers season is in full swing and fans who attend home games have more options than ever to enjoy local eats at various stands run by local chefs and caterers.

Karen Small, owner of Pearl Street Market and Wine Bar, and Juneberry Table has been operating at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse since 2015.

She recently rebranded her stand, near Portal 17, which focuses on sandwiches and other homemade portables.

She showed us how her homemade tomato soup is made, which they serve with a grilled cheese sandwich.

The staff at the stand also serves up two varieties of pretzels, one with cinnamon and sugar, and one with a beer cheese.

28 oz. can of tomatoes, drained and crushed. Reserve the juice.

1 T. brown sugar

2 T. butter

1/2 carrot, diced

1/2 stalk celery, diced

1 shallot, diced

Salt& pepper

pinch of cayenne

2 T. flour

pinch of allspice

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup (or more to taste) heavy cream

Finely julienned basil for garnish

Lay tomatoes on a piece of greased parchment on a sheet pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Roast in a 325-degree oven for 30-40 minutes until liquid is gone and tomatoes are beginning to color.

Meanwhile, melt butter and add shallot, carrot, and celery, salt, pepper and cayenne and a large pinch of ground allspice. Saute and cover until soft.

Add flour and cook for a few minutes to lose raw flavor

Begin adding vegetable stock, then add strained tomato juice.

Cook for 45 minutes, stirring frequently, thinning with more vegetable stock if necessary.

Puree in blender.

Remove 1/4 cup of pureed soup mixture and whish in a 1/4 cup of heavy cream to temper. Return to bulk soup mixture and stir thoroughly.

Add rest of heavy cream to finish, leaving some for garnish.

Garnish with drizzle of heavy and finely julienned basil

