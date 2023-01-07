2 Strong 4 Bullies
With strike deadline looming leaders in Akron gather to help avert possible teachers’ strike

Several area clergy attend event
By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Education Association has been working without a contract since June of 2022.

Last week they issued a 10-day strike notice, which is set to expire Monday, and said they will strike if the school board doesn’t meet their demands.

Concerned community leaders in Akron held a press conference Friday in front of the Akron Board of Education to encourage negotiations and offer community resources to help avert a strike by the teachers.

The district’s 47 schools and 20-plus thousand students will be adversely affected, according to Marco Sommerville, Akron’s Deputy Mayor. He and several area clergies representing the city’s religious community spoke out in hopes their prayers and prodding will help the two sides find common ground.

“Let’s just be honest about it. We just cannot afford to have these kids on the streets. We’re also prepared as a city to make sure the community centers are opened up.” Sommerville said being in school is best for everyone concerned, especially the 20-thousand students in district schools.

When asked today for comment, Akron Public Schools said no comment.

