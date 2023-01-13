Cleveland Cooks: Chopped Superfood Salad from Real Food Remedy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week the team behind Perfectly Imperfect Produce launched a new brand, Real Food Remedy.

“We’re taking more of a food as medicine approach, focused on providing the superfoods, the best fruits and vegetables, aimed at helping to treat and manage chronic illness, like diabetes, hypertension, even cancer and high blood pressure,” said Real Food Remedy Founder, Ashley Weingart.

She brought in house registered dietician, Carolyn Hodges on Cleveland Cooks this week, to share a recipe incorporating a variety of superfoods to meet the goals and dietary needs of their customers.

Chopped Superfood Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Active time: 30 Min.

Total time: 40 Min.

Ingredients:

For the Salad:

4 cups peeled and cubed RFR butternut or acorn squash

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt

½ cup uncooked red (or white) quinoa

1 bunch RFR kale, shredded or finely chopped

1-2 RFR beets, peeled and diced small*

1-2 small RFR golden delicious apples, diced

1 cup shelled edamame (thawed if frozen)

¼ cup diced RFR red onion

¼ cup toasted salted pepitas or sliced almonds

¼ cup dried cranberries or cherries

½ RFR avocado, diced (optional)

For the Citrus Vinaigrette:

1 Perfectly Imperfect orange, juiced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the cubed squash or sweet potato with the olive oil and season to taste with salt. Spread the squash in a single layer on a sheet pan. Roast for 25 minutes, or until just fork-tender; set aside to cool.

Bring ¾ cup water and a very small pinch of salt to boil in a small lidded sauce pan. Add the quinoa, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 20 minutes, then remove from heat and allow to stand for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. This water to quinoa ratio results in al dente quinoa, which holds up best when tossed with salads. If you prefer more tender quinoa, add ¼ cup more water.

While the squash and quinoa cook, prepare the vinaigrette. Combine the orange juice, lemon juice, olive oil, mustard and salt in a jar, then shake it up until well combined.

To prepare the salad, start by tossing the shredded kale with the vinaigrette (as much as you like to taste) in a very large bowl. Using clean hands, massage the kale for 1-2 minutes. This works in the vinaigrette, helps to tenderize the kale, and reduces bitterness. Then, fold in the butternut/acorn squash or sweet potato, quinoa, beets, apple, edamame, red onion, pepitas or almonds, dried cranberries, and avocado until well combined. Divide the salad between two bowls.

*This salad incorporates the beets raw. If you prefer the flavor of roasted beets, roast them with the cubed squash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.