Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning.

Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot.

EMS was on the scene and took Jamel Frazier to University Hospitals where he died due to his injuries, police say.

Early investigation indicates that Fraizer exited the building and was shot by an unknown suspect, police say.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

