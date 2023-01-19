2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland-based Mitchell Brothers Ice Cream issues voluntary recall

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mitchell Brothers Ice Cream is issuing a voluntary recall after an undeclared allergen may be included in a number of ice cream pints.

According to a release from the Department of Agriculture, up to 172 pints of Mitchell’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream may instead contain Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel Yogurt.

Mitchell’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel Yogurt contains wheat, an ingredient not listed in the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup.

If you purchased a pint of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream between Jan. 6 and Jan. 17 from the below listed stores, your pint may contain a wheat allergen.

Store locations include:

  • Mitchell’s Ice Cream shops: Ohio City, Strongsville, Beachwood, Rocky River, Van Aken, Westlake
  • Heinen’s: Mayfield, Mentor, University Heights, Strongsville, Avon, Bainbridge, Shaker Heights, Aurora, Willoughby, Middleburg Heights, Chagrin Falls, Twinsburg, Hudson, Brecksville, Bay Village, Downtown, Pepper Pike
  • Giant Eagle: Avon Lake, Westlake, Rocky River, Tanglewood, Avon Lake
  • Lucky’s Market in Cleveland
  • Mustard Seed: Montrose, Highland Square
  • Dave’s Markets: Ohio City, Severance
  • Constantinos Downtown
  • Lake Road Market
  • Rego’s in Strongsville
  • Boardwalk Neighborhood Market
  • New Creation Farm

According to officials, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream is dark brown in color, the color of chocolate, while the Peanut Butter Pretzel Yogurt is lighter than the color of peanut butter.

If you have a mislabeled pint, or if you are not sure whether you have a mislabeled pint, please contact Mitchell’s Ice Cream at info@mitchellshomemade.com, 216-861-2687 x 117.

For those who are not allergic to wheat, the flavor is perfectly safe to eat.

Mitchell’s said they sincerely apologize for the mistake.

