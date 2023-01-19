Cleveland-based Mitchell Brothers Ice Cream issues voluntary recall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mitchell Brothers Ice Cream is issuing a voluntary recall after an undeclared allergen may be included in a number of ice cream pints.

According to a release from the Department of Agriculture, up to 172 pints of Mitchell’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream may instead contain Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel Yogurt.

Mitchell’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel Yogurt contains wheat, an ingredient not listed in the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup.

If you purchased a pint of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream between Jan. 6 and Jan. 17 from the below listed stores, your pint may contain a wheat allergen.

Store locations include:

Mitchell’s Ice Cream shops: Ohio City, Strongsville, Beachwood, Rocky River, Van Aken, Westlake

Heinen’s: Mayfield, Mentor, University Heights, Strongsville, Avon, Bainbridge, Shaker Heights, Aurora, Willoughby, Middleburg Heights, Chagrin Falls, Twinsburg, Hudson, Brecksville, Bay Village, Downtown, Pepper Pike

Giant Eagle: Avon Lake, Westlake, Rocky River, Tanglewood, Avon Lake

Lucky’s Market in Cleveland

Mustard Seed: Montrose, Highland Square

Dave’s Markets: Ohio City, Severance

Constantinos Downtown

Lake Road Market

Rego’s in Strongsville

Boardwalk Neighborhood Market

New Creation Farm

According to officials, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream is dark brown in color, the color of chocolate, while the Peanut Butter Pretzel Yogurt is lighter than the color of peanut butter.

If you have a mislabeled pint, or if you are not sure whether you have a mislabeled pint, please contact Mitchell’s Ice Cream at info@mitchellshomemade.com, 216-861-2687 x 117.

For those who are not allergic to wheat, the flavor is perfectly safe to eat.

Mitchell’s said they sincerely apologize for the mistake.

