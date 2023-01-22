2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lake County 2-vehicle crash 1 female injured, 1 man extricated from car

Lake County 2-vehicle crash 1 female injured, 1 man extricated from car
Lake County 2-vehicle crash 1 female injured, 1 man extricated from car(Lake County Sheriff)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and one man was extricated from a car with injuries after a two-vehicle crash, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says police arrived at North Ridge Road near Sivon Drive in Painesville Township around 3:35 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

The accident investigation revealed a red 2022 Dodge Charger was driving westbound on North Ridge Road approaching Sivon Drive.

A blue 2017 Mazda 3 was driving eastbound on North Ridge Road near Sivon Drive.

The Sheriff’s office says the Dodge Charger went left of center over the double yellow line striking the Mazda.

The impact of the crash caused the Mazda 3 to leave the eastbound lanes where it came to a rest in the westbound lanes, the sheriff’s office says.

The Dodge Charger rolled onto its driver-side door where it left the roadway striking a fire hydrant and coming to a rest against a power line pole, the sheriff’s office says.

A woman who was driving the Mazda 3 sustained injuries and was taken to Tri-Point Medical Center to be treated.

A man driving the Dodge Charger needed to be extricated by mechanical means, the sheriff’s office says.

He was taken to MetroHealth Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at the time, the sheriff’s office says.

At this time alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Family of Huron County mother missing for 5 years demands answers
Family of Huron County mother missing for 5 years demands answers
4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio
4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio
A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading...
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either...
4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio