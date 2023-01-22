Lake County 2-vehicle crash 1 female injured, 1 man extricated from car

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and one man was extricated from a car with injuries after a two-vehicle crash, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says police arrived at North Ridge Road near Sivon Drive in Painesville Township around 3:35 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

The accident investigation revealed a red 2022 Dodge Charger was driving westbound on North Ridge Road approaching Sivon Drive.

A blue 2017 Mazda 3 was driving eastbound on North Ridge Road near Sivon Drive.

The Sheriff’s office says the Dodge Charger went left of center over the double yellow line striking the Mazda.

The impact of the crash caused the Mazda 3 to leave the eastbound lanes where it came to a rest in the westbound lanes, the sheriff’s office says.

The Dodge Charger rolled onto its driver-side door where it left the roadway striking a fire hydrant and coming to a rest against a power line pole, the sheriff’s office says.

A woman who was driving the Mazda 3 sustained injuries and was taken to Tri-Point Medical Center to be treated.

A man driving the Dodge Charger needed to be extricated by mechanical means, the sheriff’s office says.

He was taken to MetroHealth Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at the time, the sheriff’s office says.

At this time alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.