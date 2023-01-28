2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 woman dead, 1 man injured, in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.

Troopers say the investigation revealed a red 2003 Ford Ranger was westbound on U.S. 250 and a 2008 Peterbilt commercial semi was eastbound on U.S. 250.

The Ford Ranger slid left of center into the eastbound lane of U.S. 250 and was struck on the passenger side by the Peterbilt semi, troopers said.

After impact, the Ford Ranger was pushed off the south side of U.S. 250 and the Peterbilt came to a rest in the eastbound lane of U.S. 250.

The driver of the Ford, Shane Tincher, 41, from Ashland, was seat-belted and was taken to Wooster Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

His passenger, Heather R. Legg, 44m from Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, troopers say.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured in the crash, troopers say.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

