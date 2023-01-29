Car crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University’s swim teams underwent a pre-meet scare after a car crashed into their coach bus during a high-speed chase with Fairview Park police on Saturday.

The crash occurred on I-480 East at around 11 a.m. while heading to a swim meet at Notre Dame College, according to Laura Demaline, the men’s and women’s swimming coach, who was driving behind the bus.

“In an attempt to pass the car that was to the left of the bus and myself, they swerved and lost control of their vehicle, Demaline said, recalling the actions of the reckless driver. She also said police told them about the chase.

“They hit the median on the left side of the highway and their car careened across the four lanes between my car and our bus.”

Demaline said everyone on the bus was okay after the crash and the team made it to the meet after switching buses.

“We made it,” Demaline said. “A little late, but that’s okay.”

19 News reached out to the Fairview Park Police Department for comment and updates on the chase.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

