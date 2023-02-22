First Black councilwoman appointed to Parma City Council

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monica Wilson has become the first Black person to ever hold a seat on Parma’s City Council.

She was appointed February 6, taking on ward 1.

“I didn’t want to connect with that immediately because I wanted to get on the council to serve, once I got appointed then it came down, I am the first,” Wilson said.

Councilmembers know the importance of diversity, Wilson said, and understand the representation matters.

“They did want to have a more diverse council,” she said. “They wanted people to represent the entire city.”

With just 13 days in office, Wilson’s first council meeting was Tuesday night.

She is already full of ideas, goals and questions that need answered.

Specifically, Wilson has a goal to make resources more affordable.

“Wifi is extremely expensive where I am and as we know since the pandemic, it is essential and we really need to address that,” she said.

Wilson said she has always been involved and informed about politics, and has been a resident of Parma for 30 years.

She also works as a global product manager at PPG Automotive Refinish in Strongsville.

“I am able to reach across cultures, languages and implement multimillion dollar projects,” Wilson said, “so I can get along with everybody.”

Her commitment to her community shows, making more connections after running for council back in 2021.

At the time, she didn’t make the cut, but she didn’t walk away.

“I became part of the democratic city club, part of the leadership team as secretary. I represent Parma on the executive community,” Wilson said. “Those opportunities come up and and you stay in it.”

She hopes now her position will inspire more people to get out and vote, feeling more connected and heard.

“I am humbled that the council selected me and I am just totally excited about getting started.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.