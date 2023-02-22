2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

First Black councilwoman appointed to Parma City Council

By Maddi Hebebrand and Winnie Dortch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monica Wilson has become the first Black person to ever hold a seat on Parma’s City Council.

She was appointed February 6, taking on ward 1.

“I didn’t want to connect with that immediately because I wanted to get on the council to serve, once I got appointed then it came down, I am the first,” Wilson said.

Councilmembers know the importance of diversity, Wilson said, and understand the representation matters.

“They did want to have a more diverse council,” she said. “They wanted people to represent the entire city.”

With just 13 days in office, Wilson’s first council meeting was Tuesday night.

She is already full of ideas, goals and questions that need answered.

Specifically, Wilson has a goal to make resources more affordable.

“Wifi is extremely expensive where I am and as we know since the pandemic, it is essential and we really need to address that,” she said.

Wilson said she has always been involved and informed about politics, and has been a resident of Parma for 30 years.

She also works as a global product manager at PPG Automotive Refinish in Strongsville.

“I am able to reach across cultures, languages and implement multimillion dollar projects,” Wilson said, “so I can get along with everybody.”

Her commitment to her community shows, making more connections after running for council back in 2021.

At the time, she didn’t make the cut, but she didn’t walk away.

“I became part of the democratic city club, part of the leadership team as secretary. I represent Parma on the executive community,” Wilson said. “Those opportunities come up and and you stay in it.”

She hopes now her position will inspire more people to get out and vote, feeling more connected and heard.

“I am humbled that the council selected me and I am just totally excited about getting started.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Officials are opening a health clinic in East Palestine, Ohio.
Ohio Department of Health expands East Palestine clinic
In an undated file photo, supports of Ukraine rally in downtown Cleveland.
Ukrainians in Northeast Ohio prepare to mark somber anniversary of Russian invasion
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February
Ukrainians in Northeast Ohio prepare to mark somber anniversary of Russian invasion
Ukrainians in Northeast Ohio prepare to mark somber anniversary of Russian invasion