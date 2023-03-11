2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Volunteers pack Ramadan food boxes for those in need

Islamic Relief USA volunteers gathered at the Islamic Center of Cleveland in Parma to assemble the boxes
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.(WOIO-TV)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -More than a hundred volunteers gathered Saturday morning to help families struggling with an issue that affects a large part of our community: food insecurity.

The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.(WOIO-TV)

Islamic Relief USA volunteers met at the Islamic Center of Cleveland in Parma to pack Ramadan food boxes for families in need.

The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.(WOIO-TV)

Organizers say as the holy fasting month of Ramadan fast approaches, recent census data shows that 34 million Americans reported to not have enough to eat each week.

The goal is to pack 15,000 food boxes nationwide, 1,000 of them in Parma and then distribute them to families who need them.

The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.(WOIO-TV)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton man who has not been seen since Feb. 27
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton man who has not been seen since Feb. 27
Fire Department responds to fire
1 person injured in Akron apartment, firefighters say
7-year-old boy shot in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
7-year-old boy shot in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood