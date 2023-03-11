Volunteers pack Ramadan food boxes for those in need

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -More than a hundred volunteers gathered Saturday morning to help families struggling with an issue that affects a large part of our community: food insecurity.

The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need. (WOIO-TV)

Islamic Relief USA volunteers met at the Islamic Center of Cleveland in Parma to pack Ramadan food boxes for families in need.

Organizers say as the holy fasting month of Ramadan fast approaches, recent census data shows that 34 million Americans reported to not have enough to eat each week.

The goal is to pack 15,000 food boxes nationwide, 1,000 of them in Parma and then distribute them to families who need them.

