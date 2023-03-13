Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Monday restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The reported restructure will free up nearly $36 million in cap for the Browns.

The #Browns have restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, creating nearly $36M in cap space, source said. The cap conversion gives plenty of room for Cleveland to work in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 after being traded from the Houston Texans, would have produced a cap hit of $54.99 million, according to previous reports from CBS Sports.

Watson’s base salary is worth $46 million.

The Browns, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, are set to start the free agency tampering window on March 13 at noon.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.