Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Monday restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The reported restructure will free up nearly $36 million in cap for the Browns.
Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 after being traded from the Houston Texans, would have produced a cap hit of $54.99 million, according to previous reports from CBS Sports.
Watson’s base salary is worth $46 million.
The Browns, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, are set to start the free agency tampering window on March 13 at noon.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.