Ohio traffic stop results in arrest of 11 Mexican citizens being smuggled to other states

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Border Patrol agents on Saturday arrested 11 Mexican citizens who had been pulled over by the Ohio Highway State Patrol on the Ohio Turnpike southwest of Sandusky.

According to information from the Detroit Sector of the U.S. Boarder Patrol, the trooper pulled over a Toyota Sienna for a cracked windshield, and noted the minivan only had seating for seven people.

When Boarder Patrol agents arrived and questioned the passengers, all 11 admitted to being in the country illegally.

The driver was searched and they found large amounts of cash hidden in his clothing and wallet.

Once they were taken to the Port Clinton Boarder Patrol Station, it was determined the driver had been previously caught and removed from the U.S. more than 40 times since 2006, according to a news release from Boarder Patrol.

Agents also claim, after interviewing the passengers, they all admitted to paying, or their family paid, to be taken from Albuquerque, New Mexico to various states along the east coast including Pennsylvania; Maryland; Virginia; Tennessee; North Carolina; and Florida.

The driver’s case has been handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution of, “8 USC 1324- Alien Smuggling,” under federal law.

The passengers are being held pending removal proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.