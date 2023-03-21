NASA Glenn announces return of tours after 4 year hiatus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland will host in-person tours for the first time since 2019.

The Glenn Center will offer tours on six dates from April through November, giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at a world-class research facility.

Glenn tours are free and open to those ages 10 and older.

Most tours will take place at the Glenn Research Center, however the Space Environments Complex will take place at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky.

Four 45-minute tours will be offered on the hour beginning at 8 a.m. each tour date.

During each tour, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a lab or facility and see where scientists and engineers conduct research and develop technologies for NASA’s aeronautics and space missions.

2023 Tours include:

April 29: Photovoltaic Laboratory

May 20: Flight Research Building (Airplane Hangar)

Aug. 12: Space Environments Complex at Armstrong Test Facility

Sept. 23: Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory

Oct. 7: Electric Power and Propulsion Laboratory

Nov. 4: Zero-Gravity Research Facility

Tour dates are subject to change based on facility test schedules.

See the Glenn Tours webpage for more information and Frequently Asked Questions.

Throughout the year, the public also can visit Great Lakes Science Center, home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, to find interactive exhibits, space galleries, and fun for the whole family.

