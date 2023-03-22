2 teenagers charged in connection with 2021 University Heights murder

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers are now facing charges for the 2021 murder of Antonio Johnson, 19.

University Heights police said Johnson, of Euclid, was shot multiple times in a car around 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021. After being shot, Johnson crashed into a tree on Scholl Road.

University Heights police said Isaiah Myles Allen, 18, and Anthony Gerald Otis Jr.,18, were recently charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery.

Allen and Otis were 17 at the time of the crime and are currently being charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. They are currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

University Heights police said they believe at least one other person was directly involved in the murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Johnson’s family and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy, and we are hopeful that these recent developments can help bring about a sense of justice and closure for all those affected,” said University Heights police in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call their Detective Bureau at (216) 932-8799.