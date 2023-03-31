2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

20-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stolen car chase

Shaker Heights Police
Shaker Heights Police(WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man was arrested by Shaker Heights police after a stolen car chase, according to police.

Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Kemper Road to investigate a report of a man attempting to break into vehicles.

Police said they found the suspect, telling him to stop, when he ran from officers.

After a short foot chase, police said he sped off in a white Ford Escape, reporting what they believed to be a single gunshot fired.

Officers followed after the car, which crashed into another car near Shaker Square and into the eastbound RTA tracks.

The man fled from the car, which police discovered was stolen, and police arrested him after another short chase.

According to police, a gun was recovered from the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

South Euclid Police Department
South Euclid duo fire shots on busy street, cause bullet to land in child’s car seat
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a handgun from a...
Lorain County Sheriff looking for man and woman with baby who stole gun from farm supply store
Lakewood woman found safe
76-year-old woman Lakewood woman found safe
Dozens of shots fired in shooting spree
Dozens of shots fired in shooting spree