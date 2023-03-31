20-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stolen car chase

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man was arrested by Shaker Heights police after a stolen car chase, according to police.

Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Kemper Road to investigate a report of a man attempting to break into vehicles.

Police said they found the suspect, telling him to stop, when he ran from officers.

After a short foot chase, police said he sped off in a white Ford Escape, reporting what they believed to be a single gunshot fired.

Officers followed after the car, which crashed into another car near Shaker Square and into the eastbound RTA tracks.

The man fled from the car, which police discovered was stolen, and police arrested him after another short chase.

According to police, a gun was recovered from the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.