WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A “quick change” scam left a Crocker Park store out $2,000 in cash and merchandise, Westlake Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The store called police around 10 a.m. on March 28 to report that one of their employees fell victim to the “quick change” scammer, according to WPD.

WPD said two men walked in the store and exchanged money with each other before they picked out several pairs of sunglasses.

While exchanging cash with the cashier, one of the men used slight of hand to take some of the cash back, WPD stated.

The scam left the store out about $2,000 in cash and merchandise, according to WPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Westlake Police:

Crocker Park quick change scammers take $2,000 in cash and merchandise, Westlake Police say (Westlake Police)

Crocker Park quick change scammers take $2,000 in cash and merchandise, Westlake Police say (Westlake Police)

Crocker Park quick change scammers take $2,000 in cash and merchandise, Westlake Police say (Westlake Police)

Call the Westlake Police non-emergency line at 440-871-3311 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Reference report #2307805 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.