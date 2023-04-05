2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State extends head basketball coach Rob Senderoff

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rob Senderoff, fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance, had his contract extended through 2029 Wednesday.

“I am really appreciative of the continued support that I and our program have received from Randale (Richmond), President Diacon and our Golden Flash community,” Senderoff said. “I am excited about the future of the program and what we have built and are continuing to grow.”

The deal adds 3 years to Senderoff’s existing contract. He has been the Flashes head coach for 12 seasons. He’s had eight 20-win seasons, including 28 wins this past season.

However, next year’s team will be without departing seniors Sincere Carry (17 ppg), Malique Jacobs, Miryne Thomas and Chris Payton.

“Coach Senderoff has done a tremendous job with our men’s basketball program and it is exciting to be able to recognize and reward he and his staff,” KSU AD Randale Richmond said. “Coach Sendy’s teams have excelled on the court, in the classroom and in the Kent Community and I am excited for the even greater heights that this program will reach under his leadership.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

