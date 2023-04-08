What is a Cleveland 19 ‘First Alert Weather Day’?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What is a 19 News ‘First Alert Weather Day’?

It’s Cleveland 19′s way of alerting you that deadly, damaging, and disruptive weather is coming to Northeast Ohio.

The 19 First Alert Weather process starts as soon as our 19 First Alert Weather team sees the potential for severe weather on a particular day.

Our team will mark that day with a red ‘alert’ on our seven and 12-day forecasts.

As the alert day in question gets closer, our weather team is positive severe weather conditions are going to impact Northeast Ohio, the 19 First Alert Weather Team issues a ‘First Alert Weather Day.’

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.