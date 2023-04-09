Woman found dead near railroad tracks in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lake County launched an investigation on Sunday after discovering a dead body near a set of railroad tracks.

Lt. Larry Harpster of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of a 31-year-old woman near railroad tracks on Bowhall Road in Painesville Township at 6:39 a.m.

Officials said the body was found with signs of injury.

Police said the Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau are investigating the death of the woman, who has not been identified.

Police have not determined if the death was accidental, intentional or criminal in nature.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.

