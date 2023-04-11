Solon police bodycam footage shows officer firing shots at armed teenager

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department released dash and body camera footage on Monday, showing an officer firing shots at an armed teenager after a short chase.

The 16-year-old was not shot.

The department released the footage on social media, explaining the process that unfolded on Thursday, April 6.

The video began with the following text appearing on the screen:

“A Solon Police Department officer is alerted to a stolen vehicle by a license plate reader. The vehicle had been taken in a carjacking in Cleveland two days earlier. The following video is from the officer’s dash camera after he attempts a traffic stop.”

The first clip shows the view from the officer’s squad car as the driver speeds south on SOM Center Road, before traveling west on Arthur Road and north on Solon Boulevard. Police said the minivan crashed into the back of another car on Solon Boulevard near Roxbury Elementary School.

“Drop the gun! Drop the Gun!” the officer yelled, before firing his gun.

Eight shots could be heard in the clip released by police, who said it’s unclear if the suspect fired his gun.

After chasing the teen through yards, the suspect tossed the gun in the grass, police said.

They released a picture of a handgun with an extended clip, which they say it’s the weapon thrown by the teenager.

He was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Solon police said the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident, although an internal investigation will be conducted to determine if proper policies and procedures were followed.

“We feel it is important to release this video to dispel any inaccurate rumors that may be circulating about it. Video is only one source of evidence. Although it paints a picture of the incident, it is not a complete investigation,” the department wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.