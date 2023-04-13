Maple Heights police arrest suspects of deadly shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police said detectives were able to identify two persons of interest in a deadly shooting, thanks to tips and information from the public.

Maple Heights seek to ID persons of interest in deadly shooting (Source: Maple Heights Police Department)

Officers said they responded around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Clare Avenue and Warrensville Center Road.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, police said, and then seeing two people running away.

A man with a gunshot wound was found in the 20000 block of Clare Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Antonio Brown, 52, of Cleveland.

According to police, Brown was possibly involved in a fight at a gas station ahead of the shooting.

On April 12, Maple Heights police alongside the SEALE SWAT team and Bedford police, took both people into custody.

Identities of the suspects were not yet released.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Burau at 216-587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

