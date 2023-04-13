2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Maple Heights police arrest suspects of deadly shooting

By Megan McSweeney and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police said detectives were able to identify two persons of interest in a deadly shooting, thanks to tips and information from the public.

Maple Heights seek to ID persons of interest in deadly shooting
Maple Heights seek to ID persons of interest in deadly shooting(Source: Maple Heights Police Department)

Officers said they responded around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Clare Avenue and Warrensville Center Road.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, police said, and then seeing two people running away.

A man with a gunshot wound was found in the 20000 block of Clare Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Antonio Brown, 52, of Cleveland.

According to police, Brown was possibly involved in a fight at a gas station ahead of the shooting.

On April 12, Maple Heights police alongside the SEALE SWAT team and Bedford police, took both people into custody.

Identities of the suspects were not yet released.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Burau at 216-587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns home no longer named FirstEnergy Stadium
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
Sentencing for man convicted of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
Murder victim found in Summit County canal
Murder victim found in Summit County canal
Akron illegal tire dumping suspect
Akron police: Can you ID this illegal tire dumping suspect?
Firefighters battle temple fire in Beachwood
Firefighters battle temple fire in Beachwood