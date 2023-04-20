2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 Akron businesses vandalized Wednesday night

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Akron businesses were vandalized Wednesday night.

Chipotle, Wally Waffles and Irie Jamaican Kitchen all have broken windows Thursday morning.

Irie Jamaican Kitchen windows were shattered Wednesday night
Irie Jamaican Kitchen windows were shattered Wednesday night(WOIO)

Akron police have not confirmed who caused the damage to the store fronts.

Chipotle and Wally Waffle have boarded windows in each store front.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

