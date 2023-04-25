Cleveland Cooks: These chicken tenders are a Cavaliers team favorite

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s NBA Playoff time for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team is going to need all the fuel they can get to win!

Team Executive Chef, Terry Bell, says the players and staff can’t get enough of his gluten free crispy chicken tenders.

He makes them and uses them in all kinds of dishes at the café at the team’s practice facility.

He shared his recipe and some delicious ways he prepares them in this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Gluten Free Crispy Chicken

- Split in half lengthwise

-2 cups rice flour

-3 eggs beaten

-2 cups gluten free panko

- Salt and pepper

- Olive oil for sautéing

-Preheat over to 375′

- Set up your breading station. Rice flour, egg wash then panko breadcrumbs.

- Dredge chicken in rice flour. Shake off any excess flour. Then dredge into egg wash. Next coat with panko bread crumbs. Repeat steps till chicken is all breaded.

- Add olive oil to a sauté pan. Gently lay chicken into hot oil. Turning once golden brown.

- Place on a cookie tray and cook for 15 to 20min till chicken is 165′

- Plate, serve and enjoy!

