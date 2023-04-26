2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side

2 shot on East 113th in Cleveland(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the Glenville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police and EMS were called to the 1150 block of East 113th for the shooting at about 4 pm.

Both were taken to University Hospital, an 18-year-old in critical condition and another man who is approximately 26 years old, in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information but we have yet to hear back.

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
