Akron Zoo to host new family event

Akron Zoo (Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo announced a new family event on May 5, Revenge of the Fifth.

The special after-hours event will run from 6 to 9 p.m., and will include activities for guests of all ages, meet-and-greets with out-of-this-world characters, a lion training session and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume to participate in a contest for themed prizes, donated by Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom.

Fake weapons, with the exception of light swords, are strictly prohibited, as well as costume masks covering your face, mascot heads and face paint.

Food trucks will be on-site for purchase, including Sassy Dog, Scott’s Fire & Ice and Cheezylicious.

Tickets are available now, with member tickets being $15 for adults and $5 for children, and non-member tickets being $22 for adults and $12 for children. Infants under two are free.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days and year. Summer hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Regular admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (ages 62+) and $11 for children (ages 2 – 14). Children under two are free and parking is $5. 

For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.  

