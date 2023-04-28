2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drafted No. 2 by Texans

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night as the team addressed its most glaring need.

Stroud was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as Ohio State went 21-4.

Stroud joins a team that has failed to find a reliable quarterback in the two seasons since Deshaun Watson requested a trade before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Davis Mills has started most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games with 26 starts as the Texans sunk to among the NFL’s worst teams.

Stroud becomes the third quarterback Houston has selected in the first round, joining Watson, taken 12th in 2017 and David Carr, the team’s first draft pick who was the top overall pick in 2002.

The Texans hired former player DeMeco Ryans to coach the team this offseason as they try to turn things around after winning just 11 games combined in the past three seasons.

They also have the 12th pick in the first round which they received from Cleveland as part of the Watson trade. ___

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

Kent State basketball's Coach Senderoff speaks before team leaves for NCAA tourney
Kent State extends head basketball coach Rob Senderoff
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline instructs his players against Rutgers during an...
New OSU play caller Brian Hartline: ‘I enjoy it’
UConn women's basketball gets ready for game against Ohio State
Ohio State women have Seattle showdown with UConn
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. shine at OSU Pro Day