Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drafted No. 2 by Texans

HOUSTON (AP) - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night as the team addressed its most glaring need.

Stroud was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as Ohio State went 21-4.

Stroud joins a team that has failed to find a reliable quarterback in the two seasons since Deshaun Watson requested a trade before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Davis Mills has started most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games with 26 starts as the Texans sunk to among the NFL’s worst teams.

Stroud becomes the third quarterback Houston has selected in the first round, joining Watson, taken 12th in 2017 and David Carr, the team’s first draft pick who was the top overall pick in 2002.

The Texans hired former player DeMeco Ryans to coach the team this offseason as they try to turn things around after winning just 11 games combined in the past three seasons.

They also have the 12th pick in the first round which they received from Cleveland as part of the Watson trade. ___

