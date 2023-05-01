“It’s just totally unacceptable;” Tenants in East Cleveland apartment complex speak out about safety concerns

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People say they’ve been living in apartment buildings in East Cleveland that haven’t locked for months and criminals are getting in.

According to tenant Patricia Parker, the doors at Forest Hills Terrace Apartments have been unlocked for months.

“Prostitutes, there’s drugs being done, anybody can walk into the building, for any reason,” said Parker. “Even if it’s just for vandalism.”

It didn’t always used to be like this. There was a key fob system where people could scan in, but not anymore. Now, safety is becoming a concern not just for the people living at Forest Hills, but city council.

“That’s a safety issue,” said Councilman At-large, Nathaniel Martin. “People can get hurt. People can get robbed.”

Martin wants to see the key fob system fixed and security patrolling the buildings overnight.

Parker also wants to see the mice and rats scurrying through her apartment poisoned, but she says anytime she asks her property management for help, she’s ignored.

So we asked for her.

“We’re trying to get the tenants in these three buildings to please understand, we are listening to your complaints, we are monitoring these complaints, we are not ignoring you,” said a property manager at Forest Hills.

According to property management on site, they’re working on the door locks and hope to give out new fobs shortly.

As for security, they claim they have officers, but are considering changing companies.

We also received a statement from Forest Hills Terrace Property Management, saying “The wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. The team is working to resolve the door repairs as quickly as possible. To enhance security at the community, Management brought in a security team to patrol the site. We encourage residents to reach out to the Management office with any needs and concerns so they can be addressed. Affordable housing for seniors is a precious resource and we take pride in creating a welcoming, comfortable community for our residents.”

