Police: 2 killed in Bedford apartment complex shooting

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead following a shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Bedford.

Bedford police officials confirmed the May 6 shooting happened at around 2 a.m.

The shooting occurred at the Wolf’s Caves Apartments, located on Solon Road.

Police have not identified the victims.

Police also have not specified if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

19 News has reached out to the Bedford Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

