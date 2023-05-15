North Ridgeville police arrest 18-year-old after police chase

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old boy is accused of crashing his car into a home, while leading North Ridgeville police on a chase.

According to police, officers saw a vehicle with no headlights on turn onto Jaycox Road from Speedway around 12:30 a.m. on May 14.

Officers pulled over the driver, but he then allegedly drove off, heading eastbound on U.S. 20.

Police said he lost control on a curve on Mills Road and struck a home on Mills Pointe Way in Westlake.

The driver, identified as Kelvin Roche Melendez, suffered minor injuries. Nobody inside the home was hurt.

Melendez is charged with failure to comply, reckless operation and no headlights.

Kelvin Roche Melendez

The total distance of the pursuit was 2.9 miles and lasted about three minutes, said police.

