2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

North Ridgeville police arrest 18-year-old after police chase

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old boy is accused of crashing his car into a home, while leading North Ridgeville police on a chase.

According to police, officers saw a vehicle with no headlights on turn onto Jaycox Road from Speedway around 12:30 a.m. on May 14.

Officers pulled over the driver, but he then allegedly drove off, heading eastbound on U.S. 20.

Police said he lost control on a curve on Mills Road and struck a home on Mills Pointe Way in Westlake.

The driver, identified as Kelvin Roche Melendez, suffered minor injuries. Nobody inside the home was hurt.

Melendez is charged with failure to comply, reckless operation and no headlights.

Kelvin Roche Melendez
Kelvin Roche Melendez((Source: North Ridgeville police))

The total distance of the pursuit was 2.9 miles and lasted about three minutes, said police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Cleveland man accused of stuffing woman in tote gives judge middle finger during arraignment
Suspect still at large after crashing stolen vehicle in Rocky River, police say
Cleveland man accused of stuffing woman's body into tote faces judge
Cleveland man accused of stuffing woman into tote faces judge
Group works to save, protect downtown birds
Group works to save, protect downtown birds