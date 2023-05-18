Missing 13-year-old Huron County boy found safe in California

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy missing since last month was found safe by the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in Cleveland in Thousand Palms, CA Wednesday evening.

Dominic Oakes was reported missing on April 4 to Bellevue police when he did not return home from school.

The USMS in Cleveland, Huron County Sheriff deputies and Bellevue police officers worked together to recover Oakes.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said Oakes was found with his biological mother, Tanya Garcia, 41, who is not his legal guardian.

Garcia was taken into custody Wednesday evening and authorities said they are working on bringing Oakes back to his legal guardian in Ohio.

Garcia is charged with interference with custody.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “This case highlights the reach of the USMS Missing Child Unit and shows we will go anywhere to locate and recover our youth in Northern Ohio. Without great partnerships with our state and local partners this case would still be open and unresolved.”

