Cleveland Cooks: How Lanning’s prepares its grilled lobster tail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Lanning’s Restaurant in Akron recently went through a multi-million dollar renovation.

The Akron steakhouse has been around for 30 years and has retained it’s core kitchen staff, but significantly upgraded and updated is lounge and dining room.

To celebrate they share the recipe for one of their most popular menu items, grilled lobster tail.

Their signature grilled lobster is a guest favorite and something you can create at home during grilling season.

Start with a quality lobster tail that has been thawed if previously frozen. Lanning’s uses a 16 oz lobster tail for the best results.

1. Preheat grill to medium heat.

2. Using kitchen shears, cut each side of lobster tail and peel backwards removing belly side of the tail.

3. Set tail on preheated grill shell side down. Allow lobster tail to slow cook in its shell for five minutes. You are looking for the tail to puff up.

4. Remove lobster meat from its shell.

5. Set tail spine side down on the grill. Using a sharp knife, butterfly the center of the tail. Once the tail is butterflied, repeat one additional time. cutting each side about ¾ of the way through. At this point the tail should flat with all the shell removed.

6. Lightly butter the top side of the tail and turn over on grill and cook for five minutes or until grill marks are golden brown.

7. Flip over and lightly butter and cook for five additional minutes or until golden brown.

8. Lobster is done when opaque and golden on both sides.

9. Serve hot with drawn butter and lemon wedges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.