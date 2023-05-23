Avon Lake car thieves last seen in Cleveland

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake police are hunting down stolen cars after a chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Avon Lake police saw four cars headed northbound on Marbrook Lane turn right onto Walker Road Eastbound.

After noticing similar patterns to car thefts throughout Northeast Ohio, officers followed behind the cars and all four accelerated and turned onto Lear Road.

A car chase ensued, leading through Bay Village and into Westlake, where all four cars got onto I-90 eastbound from Crocker Road.

The officer stopped the chase, police said, and Westlake police reported that the cars were last seen going into Rocky River.

Then, just after 7 a.m., a resident on Jaycox Road called the police station to report their blue 2021 Mazda CX9 missing from their driveway.

A Lear Road resident also called, just after 9 a.m., to report two cars missing from their house, a white 2022 Honda Accord and a white 2023 Honda Ridgeline.

None of the stolen cars appear to have signs of forced entry, police said, with initial investigation indicating that one of the stolen cars was last known to be in Cleveland.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Avon Lake Police Department.

