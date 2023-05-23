2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon Lake car thieves last seen in Cleveland

Avon Lake car thieves last seen in Cleveland(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake police are hunting down stolen cars after a chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Avon Lake police saw four cars headed northbound on Marbrook Lane turn right onto Walker Road Eastbound.

After noticing similar patterns to car thefts throughout Northeast Ohio, officers followed behind the cars and all four accelerated and turned onto Lear Road.

A car chase ensued, leading through Bay Village and into Westlake, where all four cars got onto I-90 eastbound from Crocker Road.

The officer stopped the chase, police said, and Westlake police reported that the cars were last seen going into Rocky River.

Then, just after 7 a.m., a resident on Jaycox Road called the police station to report their blue 2021 Mazda CX9 missing from their driveway.

A Lear Road resident also called, just after 9 a.m., to report two cars missing from their house, a white 2022 Honda Accord and a white 2023 Honda Ridgeline.

None of the stolen cars appear to have signs of forced entry, police said, with initial investigation indicating that one of the stolen cars was last known to be in Cleveland.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Avon Lake Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

